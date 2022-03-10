About 344,000 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania – Romanian Border Police

About 344,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Romania since the beginning of the Russian military operation, with almost 259,000 leaving the Romanian territory for other places.

The border police’s press service said this on Thursday.

“Since Feb. 24, at the national level, approximately 343,515 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 258,844 Ukrainian citizens left,’’ border police said.

It added that on Wednesday, 8,860 Ukrainians entered through the border with Ukraine and 12,978 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova.

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, armed forces attack only the military infrastructure and there is no threat to the civilian populati

According to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 500 civilians have been killed and more than 900 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

It also said that over two million refugees had left the country. (Sputnik/NAN)

