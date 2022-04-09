About 175,000 candidates sit for 2022 Mock examination nationwide -Official

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Ahead of The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has conducted Mock examination on 175,000 candidates across the nation.

Monitoring the Mock examination in some CBT centres in Lagos and Ogun States, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede expressed satisfaction over huge turnout of the candidates.

“I did sample inspections in Lagos and Ogun State, and the turnout was impressive. We are satisfied with the level of performance. In the process, a CBT Centre, Brain Point CBT Centre in Oko-Oba, Lagos State, that could not sustain their generator was automatically delisted. I gave instructions that the candidates in the Centre should be refunded their full money.

“We had assured CBT Centres of our support, and that was why we allowed the Centres to collect up to N1,000 instead on the earlier N700, so they can continue to give their best to the candidates. Some of the institutions especially tertiary institutions need to keep up and maintain their facilities because some of them are substandard.

“But we are happy with the general performance of the examination and we urge all students to make sure that they learn from the lesson of the mock examination which is to test their ability. In the two states I visited, the Centres worked very well. We only urged stakeholders to learn from the mock examination.

“175, 000 candidates sat for the examination. We limited the number because we do not want to do more than one session across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Newsdiaryonline gathered that JAMB had in 2016 introduced UTME mock examinations with the aim to use the opportunity to get candidates acquainted with the Computer Based Test CBT, neutralise their fears and anxiety, and prepare them better for the examination proper.

The mock examinations was also an opportunity for JAMB to test-run its facilities and other innovations that might have been introduced to improve efficiency, effectiveness and credibility of the examination system.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

