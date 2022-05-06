About 1.8m candidates jostling for 500,000 admission spaces as UTME begins tomorrow

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said about 1,837, 011 candidates registered to sit for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME nationwide tomorrow.

The 1,837,011 candidates who registered between February 19th to March26th 2022 would be jostling for 500,000 admission spaces in the Nigerian public universities beginning tomorrow.

The 2022 UTME saw an increase in the figure against 1,338,687 that registered for 2021 examination.

As contained in the JAMB bulletin, the examination, which is computer-based, will be conducted in 645 centres approved by JAMB nationwide. The examination will last for nine days (from May 6 to 14).

Of the 1,837,011 registered candidates, 1,769,197 registered for UTME and 100,153 registered for the direct entry examination.

To ensure that Board’s examination meets best global practices, it has prohibited the use of many devices into the examination centres such as watches, pen/ biro, mobile phones or similar electronic devices, spy reading classes which should be scrutinised,calculators or similar electronic devices.

Other devices included, USD,CD, Hard Disks or similar storage smart lenses, ink/pen readers, key holders, ATM cards,money, eraser,hoodies, fez caps, beanie caps or any type of cap, face towel, and Bluetooth.

JAMB, however, warned that any breach of this directive would bar the candidates from taking the examination.

The examination body admonished candidates to arrive at the venues of their examination one hour before its commencement, insisting that it is only biometrics would be used for identification of candidates in examination centres.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

