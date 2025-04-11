Abomination: Father Rapes Biological Daughter in Bauchi

A 55 year old man, Abdullahi Baban Karatu has allegedly raped his biological daughter in Kurmin Ado village, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State.

This is contained in a statement signed by CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil,

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

Bauchi State Command.

Wakil stated that the suspect, Karatu

sometime in the month of November 2024 premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

He stated,”On the 3rd April 2025 at about 1630hrs, the command received a complaint from one Abdullahi Baban Karatu ‘m’ aged 55yrs of Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State, through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters against one Umar Alh. Sule ‘m’, aged 50 years of the same address, sometime in the month of November 2024 at about 2100hrs, premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified season detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused.

During interrogation, the defendant willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner.

“While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her. Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible for that. The victim disclosed that it was her biological father’s investigation in progress.”

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed that the case be charged to court after the investigation is completed.

.