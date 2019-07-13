Abisoye Foundation tasks Nigerians on unity

#TrackNigeria Emmanuel Abisoye Foundation has called on all Nigerians to foster peace and unity irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation for nation building and for the development of the country.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Maj.-Gen. David Jemibewon (rtd), made the call during the inaugural lecture in honour of late Emmanuel Abisoye at the University of Abuja on Saturday in Gwagwalada.

According to him, the inaugural lecture titled “Nation Building or Nation Fragmentation: Reflection on 20 years of Post-Military Rule in Nigeria is relevant to the well-being of Nigeria and her unity.

Jemibewon said the title of the lecture was carefully chosen to x-ray the history and challenges facing the nation in the 21st century and possible suggestions on how to move the country forward.

“This would enable us to crown this day with remembrance of what we have done as a nation since the post-military era, what we are doing and what we are expected to do.

“It is good to note that successful outcome of today’s event would contribute immensely to the development and growth of our dear nation, while preserving our tremendous cultural diversities.

“No nation can gain meaningful development without peace and unity and I call on Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnic background to embrace peace for the development of the country,” he said.

The chairman described late Emmanuel Abisoye, as a rear gem, who was dedicated to the cause of community and nation building and who impacted positively to the lives of people in the country.

He said the foundation established Sept. 29, 2018 aimed at immortalising the Sterling qualities, philosophy, patriotism and vision of the deceased through the provision of strategic direction and leadership in Nigeria.

On his part, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, described Abisoye’s commitment to peaceful forms of conflict resolution and to community development as legendary to the country.

Gambari maintained that nations don’t happen by historical accident but rather were built by men and women with vision, innovations and integrity.

“Nation building never stops and true nation builders never rest because all nations are constantly facing up to new challenges.

“It is about building a political entity which corresponds to a given territory based on some generally accepted rules, norms and principle.

“It is also about building institutions which symbolise the political entity such as a bureaucracy, an economy, the judiciary and civil society organisations,” he said.

He explained that no nation could grow to its optimum level of expectation if its citizens do not have the feeling of national identical. (NAN)



