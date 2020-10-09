Abiru promises to empower youths, if elected as senator

Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the APC candidate for Oct. 31 Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election, says he will empower youths and create opportunities for them, if elected.
Abiru, who made the promise at a meeting with youths in Bariga and Somolu areas of Lagos, said he would create and implement programmes to empower youths in his constituency.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiru was represented by Mr Gafar Bolowotan, Director of Youths of the party’s Bye-Election Campaign Organisation and Chairman, Lagos State Sport Commission.
At the meeting held at the Secretariat of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Abiru said youths were important stakeholders who have great roles to play in the senatorial district.
“We will support youths with skills, and we will create opportunities and place them based on their acquired skills, education and passion,” he said.
Abiru said he would continue to carry youths along during the bye-election and always keep in touch, if elected.
The APC candidate, also former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, urged youths in his constituency, to vote en masse for him on Oct. 31, promising that he would not disappoint them.
Speaking, Mr Folahan Kaiyewu, the APC Youth Leader in Somolu, promised that youths in the area would work for the victory of Abiru and the party.
Kaiyewu thanked the representatives of the candidate for holding the meeting with youths in the area.
He, however, expressed optimism that the party and its candidate would fulfil their promises to youths after the election. (NAN)
