Abiru promises to empower youths, if elected as senator

Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the APC candidate for Oct. 31 Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election, says he will empower youths and create opportunities for them, if elected.

Abiru, who made the promise at a meeting with youths in Bariga and Somolu areas of Lagos, said he would create and implement programmes to empower youths in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiru was represented by Mr Gafar Bolowotan, Director of Youths of the party’s Bye-Election Campaign Organisation and Chairman, Lagos State Sport Commission.

At the meeting held at the Secretariat of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Abiru said youths were important stakeholders who have great roles to play in the senatorial district.