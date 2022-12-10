Abiru disburses N150m to vulnerable people in Lagos East Senatorial District

By Adekunle Williams

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru, has disbursed over N150 million to vulnerable people in Lagos East Senatorial District, under his COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme.

Abiru, who is the senator representing the senatorial district, made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Enitan Olukotun, in Lagos on Thursday.

Abiru explained that the beneficiaries had received direct credits in their respective bank accounts for November, making it the 23rd consecutive month of receiving the social service support.

He said: “The scheme covers over 2,500 beneficiaries, comprising widows, people with disabilities, the aged, unemployed youth and women.

“These beneficiaries received direct credit transfers of N5,000 each every other month. Those who received payment for November belong to batch A.

“These beneficiaries were nominated by 98 ward chairmen, local government party chairmen and community development committees (CDCs).

“Others were: the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) leaders, royal fathers, league of Imams, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and notable leaders in the 16 LGs/LCDAs in Lagos East senatorial district,” he said.

Abiru noted that the scheme, which commenced in January 2021, had earlier been planned to end in December 2021.

The lawmaker, however, said it was extended due to the economic headwinds, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which had yet to fully abate.

Abiru, popularly called the #DoingGood Senator, said that his concern for the plight of the poor necessitated the continuation of the financial support, to ease their hardships.

The senator said that he had been delivering on his ‘Greater good to the larger number of people’ mantra, which had been widely commended for its novel interventions and programmes. (NAN)