Abiru congratulates President Tinubu on court verdict

By Adepote Arowojobe

Sen. Mukhail Abiru, (Lagos East) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, on the Supreme Court Judgment declaring him as the validly elected President of Nigeria.

Abiru in a statement by his media aide, Mr Enitan Olukotun, described the verdict of the apex court as the true reflection of the popular will of Nigerians.

Abiru added that history would be kind to all Nigerians, particularly teeming members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and supporters of President Tinubu who stood solidly with him throughout the tortuous legal battle.

Abiru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome many of her daunting challenges under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu.

He called on all Nigerians to continue to support the current administration in its quest to position the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Abiru said: “ On behalf of the good people of the Lagos East Senatorial District, I heartily congratulate our esteemed leader and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on his well-deserved victory at the Supreme Court.

“This verdict of the apex court has again reaffirmed the popular will of Nigerian people as reflected in the outcomes of the 2023 presidential elections.

“The ruling of erudite jurists has further strengthened the confidence of the people in the judiciary as the last hope of the people.

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of members of our dear party, and teeming supporters of our dear President, all Nigerians all through the period of elections and post-elections legal tussle.

“As this historic supreme court ruling ended all presidential election wranglings,”

According to him, I urge all Nigerians, regardless of the political and religious affiliations to join hands with the President to find lasting solutions to myriad of challenges confronting our beloved nation.

“Once again, I congratulate all Nigerians on this landmark Supreme court ruling.(NAN)

