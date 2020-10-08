Abiru commiserates with victims of another Lagos gas explosion

Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the APC Lagos East Senatorial candidate in the Oct. 31 bye-election, on Thursday condoled with victims of gas explosion in Baruwa area of Lagos.

Abiru, also commiserated with the state government, saying he was saddened by the incident which claimed lives and destroyed several buildings.

“This morning, I received the reports of an explosion that occurred at Best Roof Cooking Gas Plant, Baruwa in Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos State with grief.

“As a result of this gas explosion, lives were lost; property devastated and some residents around the plant sustained varying degrees of injury.

“This explosion occurred only fortnight after a similar incident wreaked havoc at Iju Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

“It also happened about seven months after another explosion that decimated lives and assets in Abule Ado, Amuwo-Odofin area.

“All these incidents are indeed grievous and painful to us all, especially the families of the victims.

“In sobriety, therefore, my heart is with the families of those who suffered mild and irredeemable fatalities due to this explosion,” he said in a statement.

Abiru said the final reports of the state government and its regulatory agencies had identified negligence on the part of the gas plant operators as the root cause of the explosion.

He said: “As a result, the state government has promised to take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.

“We agree in entirety with the measures taken by the administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

“We, therefore, urge the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to further synergise with the Lagos State Government.

“This is to ensure total compliance with health, safety and environment standards before and after licences are issued to operators of gas plants.”

Abiru also urged all Lagos residents to always report cases of violation anywhere health, safety and environment standards were compromised in the state.

“Every people of Lagos must take this obligation seriously in support of the state government.

“This is a measure to forestall avoidable loss of lives, destruction of assets and disruption of public life in the future,” he said.(NAN)