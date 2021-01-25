Abiru clears air on involvement in LASU VC selection process

Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos East) has said he has no hand in the cancellation of the Lagos State University (LASU) Vice Chancellor Selection Process ordered recently by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abiru said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that his attention had been drawn to a viral video on the decision of Sanwo-Olu to cancel the selection process that the Governing Council of LASU initiated in synergy with the LASU Senate.

“In a 10-minute video published on @baloguneko Instagram handle, one Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi, wrongfully alleged that I prevailed on Mr Governor to cancel the first selection process of the next LASU VC.

“He (Oshodi) also alleged that I told Mr Governor to screen out indigenes of Ikorodu Division (of Lagos Starte) contesting for the vice chancellorship position of the university.

“He claimed that I gave this advice on the grounds that Ikorodu Division was only interested in the governorship seat and not the vice chancellor position.

“All these claims were nothing, but mere figments of Mr. Oshodi’s imagination. They do not in any way represent the truth,” Abiru said.

The senator added that he neither prevailed on Sanwo-Olu to cancel the process first initiated by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee to select LASU’s next VC nor ever influenced him to zone the position out of Ikorodu Division for any reason.

Abiru said that he did not play any role in the whole process.

“For the purpose of record, I worked in public and private sectors for 32 years before I joined partisan politics. For this period, I was a promoter of good corporate governance hinged on competence, due process and transparency.

“Even though I am now in partisan politics, I still believe these values should be at the core of operations in all public or private institutions.

“I strongly believe the appointment of LASU VC, like in other tertiary institutions nationwide, should be based on competence and due process.

“This is the position I have always held, especially in this era when we consciously look forward to our universities to lead the path to sustainable development in all facets of life,’’ the senator said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Jan. 7 cancelled the process for the appointment of a substantive ninth vice chancellor of LASU, ordering a fresh process within 45 days.(NAN)