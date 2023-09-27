Abiodun urges prayer for Nigeria at Eid-El Maulud

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun , has urged Muslims across the country to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el Maulud.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, the governor emphasised the need for Nigerians to come together and pray for the country’s progress, unity and development.

Abiodun also called on Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which included love, tolerance, peace, and humility.

He urged Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-El Maulud to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet and strive to live a life of righteousness and selflessness.

The governor expressed commitment to providing good and effective governance to the people of the state , calling on Muslims to continue to support his administration and pray for its success.

Eid-el Maulud is a Muslim holiday that commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It is celebrated with prayers, fasting, feasting, and acts of charity and generosity. (NAN)

