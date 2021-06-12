Abiodun urges Nigerians to build bridges of unity

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Saturday called on Nigerians to join hands and build bridges of national unity and oneness, rather than being advocate of disintegration.

Abiodun made the call in his remarks at a ceremony marking the 2021 June 12 Democracy Day at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor said that, as Nigerians, it was better to live in unity for the development and emancipation of the country.

He added that the best way to immortalise and celebrate MKO Abiola and June 12, particularly, at this time of national life, was to build bridges and demolish fences.

“We should think Nigerian and not sectarian. We should not limit that mandate and success to 1993.

“We must ensure that the hope is kept alive. We cannot afford to bring down our country or show despair in our future.

“We are only consoled by the re-introduction of democracy in 1999 and the fact that the nation has enjoyed the longest and uninterrupted democratic experience since then.

“However, we must also acknowledge that, like every human endeavour and system, our democracy is not perfect. Our democracy is still a work in progress.

“MKO Abiola and his mandate should serve as a reminder to all of us that we are stronger together as a nation.

“He broke all barriers such as religion and ethnicity that are being used in Nigeria today to divide us,” he said.

The governor reiterated that June 12 represented what would strengthen the country’s unity, indivisibility and oneness.

“As we celebrate June 12, we must also not forget to pay tributes to the heroes of the struggle for the actualisation of June 12 after the annulment of that election.

“Nigerians came out enmasse to protest a dashed hope. Many suffered degrees of deprivation, incarceration and some even paid the supreme price.

“Some may wonder why we take so much interest in the unity of Nigeria.“With the contributions of our heroes past in Ogun, and some of them still living, perhaps more than any other state, we have greater stake in the unity of Nigeria,” he said.

Abiodun reiterated the commitment of his administration toward ensuring security of lives and property in every part of the state.

He said that no part of the state would be a safe haven for suspected criminals and criminality in whatever form or guise. (NAN)