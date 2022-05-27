Abiodun Tobun gets APC ticket for Epe constituency 1 4th term bid

By Olukoya Idris

Mr Abiodun Tobun, incumbent lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly has won APC ticket at the party’s primaries to run for the fourth term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election was held at Jubilee Chalet and Okemagba Development Association Hall, in Epe and Eredo respectively, on Friday.

35 ad-hoc delegates drawn from eight wards in the constituency were accredited and voted.

Announcing the result after the election, the Returning Officer, Mr Wusu Shakiru declared Tobun as winner of the primaries, haven polled 24 votes.

According to him, Mr Abiodun Tobun got 24 votes, Mr Segun Agbaje has 11 votes while other aspirants had no vote.

The returning officer said the process was free, fair and peaceful.

Addressing journalists, Tobun appreciated all the teeming youths, party’s faithful/leaders, delegates and the good people of Epe community for their unalloyed support.

“The victory is a collective one. I thank you all for your usual support and show of love.

“I shall continue to serve my people at my best capacity and ensure that Epe community enjoyed good dividends of democracy,” he said.

Tobun urged the other aspirants to come together as one and work for the betterment of the party and the people.

“In APC, there is no winner or loser, we are all one. Let us promote peace, love and togetherness, particularly to work as a team to defeat our party’s oppositions in the coming general election in 2023,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Sylvester Ogunkelu was declared winner in Epe Constituency II for a second term bid.

Mrs Adeshewa Adeboyejo, Chairman, Primary Election Committee, declared Ogunkelu, as the winner of the primary election with 43 votes.

Adeboyejo said that Ogunkelu had 43 while Mr Adeniyi Samusideen had 12 votes while other aspirants had no vote.

He mentioned other aspirants as; Mr Adeniyi Saliu and Mr Waliu Ismaila.

55 ad-hoc delegates drawn from the 11 wards in the constituency II were accredited and voted.

NAN reports that the ruling party is holding its house of assembly and house of representatives’ primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 Federal constituencies in the state.

The primary was conducted under heavy presence of security personnel and watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. (NAN)

