Abiodun swears in Aigoro as 18th Head of Service

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sworn in the 18th Head of Service, HoS, in the state, Dr. Nofiu Aigoro, with a charge to raise the standard of the State Public Service.

Abiodun who gave the charge during the swearing-in of Dr. Aigoro at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, urged the new HoS to tread the path of excellence that his predecessors were reputed for.

“As the new Head of Service, I charge you to start raising the standard of the Ogun State Public Service from the point where Alhaja Ottun left off and tread the path of excellence that all your predecessors are reputed for. May success be yours too,” he said.

While congratulating the new HoS, Abiodun noted that his administration is guided by the principles of character, competence, and capability in the appointment of top functionaries for the smooth operation of the core machinery of Government .

The state helmsman who further disclosed that the Public Service has been rebranded and put in a vantage position of trust and partnership by ensuring the right leadership for the Service, assured that everyone has equal right to attain the highest office in the Civil Service.

He noted that the emergence of Dr. Aigoro as the 18th Head of Service was as a result of due diligence, merit, loyalty and careful consultation.

“Permit me to state that Dr Aigoro’s emergence, for instance, is a product of due diligence, merit, loyalty and careful consultation, and guided by Excellence, Comportment, Discipline, High Moral Integrity and more importantly, adherence to Civil Service Rules.

“As I congratulate our new Head of Service of Ogun State, Dr. Nofiu Olatunde Aigoro on his appointment, I want you to consider this appointment as a call to higher duties. Yes, you deserved it, because you have always put service before all other considerations. But to whom much is given, much more is expected,” he said.

According to him, the new Head of Service is coming at a time the Public Service is expected to do more to resuscitate the ailing economy as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the new Head of Service is expected to provide the kind of leadership that will further strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of the Public Service.

Abiodun who also urged the new Head of Service to use his good office towards the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda of his administration, added that his administration will continue to support and create the conducive atmosphere not only for the Public Servants to build their careers in the Service, but also to get to the peak of their careers.

While assuring the state workforce that his administration would not renege on its promises, he disclosed that his administration would fulfill all of its promises.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr. Nofiu Aigoro while acknowledging the Governor for the trust reposed in him, pledged to uphold and sustain the legacies of the founding fathers.

Aigoro who also pleaded with the state workforce for their support, assured that the state workforce would continue to support the state government.

