Abiodun sends names of commissioner-nominees to Assembly

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, read Abiodun’s letter containing the names during plenary in Abeokuta.
Oluomo said that the governor wrote to the House to seek the confirmation of the nominees.
The letter read: “In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the names of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration.
“Please accept the assurance of my highest regards.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees are Waheed Odusile, a former President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, currently Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education.
The speaker directed the two nominees to appear before the House on Monday by noon, for screening.
He said they must submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae and credentials by Friday.
Also during plenary, the assembly confirmed the governor’s nominees for post of chairmen and members of statutory commissions and boards in the state.
Mr Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, read the report of the selection committee on the screening of the nominees.
He said that they were found suitable and eligible for the assignments.
Sherif moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji.
He listed the names of the statutory boards as Ogun Civil Service Commission, Ogun Local Government Service Commission and House of Assembly Service Commission.
Others are, State Universal Basic Education Board and Ogun State Civil Service Commission.
In his remark, the speaker charged the nominees to put their wealth of experience to work.
He urged them to make themselves instruments of cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.
Also at plenary, the speaker appealed to Gov. Abiodun to, as a matter of urgency, organise a security summit involving Nigeria Customs Service, traditional rulers and people at the border areas in the state.
Oluomo said some people alleged continuous harassment by Customs personnel, which made it imperative for the summit.
Earlier, while speaking under ‘personal explanation’, the lawmaker representing Ado Odo Ota 11, Musefiu Lamidi, had complained about the overzealousness of the customs officers.
Lamidi said that the activities of some customs officers needed to be checked. (NAN)
