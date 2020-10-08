Abiodun sends names of commissioner-nominees to Assembly

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday sent names of two commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, read Abiodun’s letter containing the names during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oluomo said that the governor wrote to the House to seek the confirmation of the nominees.

The letter read: “In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the names of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration.

“Please accept the assurance of my highest regards.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees are Waheed Odusile, a former President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, currently Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education.

The speaker directed the two nominees to appear before the House on Monday by noon, for screening.