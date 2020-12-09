Abiodun promises deployment of resources to education sector

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has promised continued deployment of necessary resources to boost the development of education sector in the state.

The governor made the promise while declaring open the 2020 All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ogun branch 40th Annual Congress held at Babcock University, Ilishan, on Wednesday.

He noted that his administration would continue to create a conducive environment for the teaching and learning process, particularly in all the public secondary and primary schools in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said that his administration, since inception had continued to review its strategies in the education industry in line with the world best practices.

“Part of our deliberate and calculated policy is improved welfare, wellbeing and wellness of the teaching and non-teaching staff in all our secondary schools.

“The promotion of over 10,000 teaching and non-teaching staff for 2016 and 2017 is a pointer to our commitment to quality education in the state.

“Furthermore efforts are at the advanced stage to conduct the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercise. In the new year, more of our teachers and school workers shall continue to enjoy their deserved promotion,’’ the governor said.

Abiodun, however, sought more support and cooperation from school heads and other relevant stakeholders toward the continued development of the education sector.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, called for more support from ANCOPSS and other relevant stakeholders, saying that successful implementation of government policies required the effort of all.

Arigbabu also said that the state government was committed to transforming education sector in the state.

Earlier, ANCOPSS President, Mrs Ayodele Womiloju, said the essence of the annual congress was to provide a veritable platform for all principals of public schools in the state to come together and examine issues of relevance and importance in education.

Womiloju noted that, as school administrators, all efforts must be made to restore good and sound academic culture back to schools.

She said that ANCOPSS would continue to cooperate, synergise and collaborate with the state government toward achieving the desired goals in the sector. (NAN)