Abiodun pledges autonomy to local councils

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has pledged to grant local government authorities autonomy to enable residents enjoy more dividends of democracy.



The governor said this on Saturday after he cast his vote at Ita-Osanyin Ward 3 in Iperu, his hometown.



Abiodun said he would ensure the new local government chairmen who would emerge from the just concluded election got autonomy to administer their council areas.



He said the achievement of the local government caretaker committee in the last 20 months showed that when given autonomy, council chairmen would do more at the grassroots.



According to him, the caretaker committees ensured that their projects were well funded in line with the constitution.



“We will respect the autonomy of the local government in line with the yearnings of the Governors’ Forum.



“I believe that they are a tier of government that should be given a free hand to run their affairs.



“They are the closest administrative office to the grassroots, they are able to make that impact because they are much closer to the people than any organ of government,”he said.



On the election, Abiodun adjudged the election free, fair and peaceful across the state.



He said that reports he got from the field indicated that there were no disruptions and voters were able to vote for candidates of their choice peacefully.



The governor commended the state electoral agency for the peaceful poll.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections, which was scheduled to end by 2.p.m was extended to 3.p.m.



The Ogun Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) said the extension was to avoid disenfranchisement of most voters.



The election, however, witnessed low turnouts in some parts of the state. (NAN)

