Abiodun mourns Prof. Odemuyiwa, says death tragic

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has described the tragic death of Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, his former Special Adviser on Vocational and Technical Education, as a great loss to the state and the education sector.

Abiodun, in a condolence message on Tuesday in Abeokuta, described the passing of Odemuyiwa as tragic and sad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odemuyiwa served as the governor’s aide during his first term in office.

Odemuyiwa reportedly died in an accident on Tuesday, while on his way to Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was a lecturer.

Abiodun noted that the erstwhile special adviser was a team player who contributed immensely to the success recorded by his administration in the vocational and technical education during his first term in office.

“Prof. Odemuyiwa’s legacy as an educator and advocate will always be remembered and cherished.

“He was a highly respected individual who made significant contributions to the success of our administration in vocational and technical education.

“His sudden departure leaves a void that will be felt by many and will be sorely missed by all,” Abiodun said.

He sympathised with the family and loved ones of the deceased while praying for the repose of his soul.

“Please, accept my deepest condolences during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the governor added. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal