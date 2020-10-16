Abiodun mourns Awolowo’s eldest daughter, Tola Oyediran

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has described the death of Mrs Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a sad occurrence.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said the death had thrown the entire state into mourning.

He described the late Oyediran as not only an embodiment of humility and virtues, saying that she exhibited independent-mindedness, foresight and managerial acumen in all tasks thrusted upon her.

“She was also a great Nigerian in her own right and stood as a rock of Gibraltar behind her very successful medical doctor husband and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof A.B.O. Oyediran.

“Her successes as a homemaker cannot but be an irreparable loss to her immediate and extended family members and indeed a very painful exit for them.

“Mrs Oyediran was a central figure during her father’s travail as a political figure and after the demise of Papa and Mama Awolowo.

“Her role in keeping the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Chairman of the African Newspaper of Nigeria, publishers of the Nigerian Tribune, titles and family businesses are a testament to business acumen and genuine love for her iconic parents,” he said.

Thanking God that Oyediran devoted her days on earth to serving God and humanity as a business leader and pastor, Abiodun prayed for the repose of her soul and asked the Almighty to grant the family and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyediran passed on around noon on Friday, October 16, aged 79 years. (NAN)