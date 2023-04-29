Abiodun greets telecom giant, Adenuga at 70

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has felicitated a business mogul and telecommunications giant, Dr. Michael Adenuga (Jnr) over his 70th birthday.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, described Adenuga as a business icon and a net-worth individual who had brought glory to Nigeria and his state .

He noted that the Ijebu-Igbo born telecommunications tycoon had contributed immensely to the telecommunication and realty industry in the country.

The said that the state was proud to have Adenuga as one of his illustrious indigenes.

Abiodun, who said seven decades look good on the Chairman of the Globacom, added that the state would continue to celebrate his achievements and feats, not only in the country but beyond.

While wishing him a long life and prosperity amidst good health, Abiodun prayed God should continue to preserve the septuagenarian for the continuation of his service to humanity and God.(NAN)