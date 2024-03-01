Abiodun, Dangote, Aig-Imoukhuede, others bid late Ogunbanjo farewell  

Top government officials, captains of industries, friends and associates of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the late Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd(NGX) Group, gathered on Friday in Ikoyi, Lagos to bid him farewell.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ogunbanjo, late Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO of Access Holdings, his wife and son died on Feb.9 in a helicopter crash in Southern California, USA.Among those who attended the funeral service of Ogunbanjo at St.John’s Anglican Church, Ikoyi was Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former governors of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel.Also, there was Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group, among others.The church auditorium was filled by mourners dressed dominantly in black dress.Gov. Abiodun described the late Ogunbanjo as an intellectual, focused, intentional, perfectionist, good, loyal, dependable, reliable and consistent friend and brother.

He said the late legal luminary, an associate, mentor and partner to others.“Bimbola has an infectious smile, he was as debonair as was quintessential in his disposition and appearance; Bimbo was a good man and a jolly good fellow.“From the outpouring of emotions, love, support and condolences; he lived an impactful life and he will be sorely missed.“If tears could bring back the dead, Bimbo will be alive today.“I am not standing here today just as Abimbola’s state governor, but as his brother, friend and on behalf of my family and the good people of Ogun state who have lost an illustrious son,” he said.The governor reiterated that his death was yet another painful reminder for the living that death was inevitable for all.Abiodun sympathised with Ogunbanjo’s wife, Titi, his children, Timi and Ladun and other members of his family who had to bear the irreplaceable loss.The governor advised the family, friends and associates to take solace in God, who has allowed the sad incident to happen and prayed that God would console them as the departed soul rest in peace.Rt. Rev. Gabriel Okupevi, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, said that death was imminent, hence, we must all make hay while the sun shines.According to Okupevi, there is a time and season for everything on earth and as such late Ogunbanjo’s time on earth has elapsed and that is why he passed away.“Let us put our trust in the Lord that our late brother is in a better place; he is no more concerned about paying school fees, travelling or about the economic woes of Nigeria and the world,” he said.The reverend commiserated with the wife of the departed, Mrs Titi Ogunbanjo, charging her to trust in the Lord who would uphold and support her and her children.Okupevi stated that testimonials since the passing of Ogunbanjo revealed that he was a hardworking, committed and humble man, who lived a remarkable and impactful life.He advised the congregation to emulate the legacy of hard work left behind by Ogunbanjo and urged the gathering to use their influence to help others, especially in this period of austerity in the country.“Do not be selfish; use your time, resources, and wisdom to help others and follow Jesus Christ, who is the only way to heaven,” the reverend said.In her farewell address, the late Ogunbanjo’s daughter, Ms Ladun Ogunbanjo, expressed grieve over the death of her father, who passed on barely a month after her grandfather’s burial ceremony.Ms Ogunbanjo revealed that her father was a central part of their lives as a family, who guided them through challenges with admirable strength and confidence.According to her, her father taught her so much not just by words, but by his way of life through frugality, discipline and ambition. She prayed that God grant him eternal rest.“He was my go-to person whenever I needed someone to help me cross-check my writings. Who will I go to now to know if these words match up to your expectations?“Who will I run to when I need advice? These little things that I took for granted are now things that I wished I savoured and cherished.“Your legacies aren’t just in what you achieved, but in the countless memories and strength you instilled on our family. You mean so much to us all and I miss you deeply Daddy,” she said.Son of the late NGX Group Chairman, Timi Ogunbanjo appreciated the Ogun State Governor, Lagos State Government, the NGX, capital market, Shippers Council, NBA, friends, associates, and others for their love and support to the Ogunbanjo’s family.Ogunbanjo stated that the prayers, visits and kind words of the well-wishers in the past weeks had been so comforting and supportive to the family.He noted that the task before him was one that his father, who usually anticipated things and actions never prepared him for, but he was confident of his ability and grace to navigate through it.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Igbobi College Old Boys Association paid their last respect to the late Ogunbanjo at the funeral service, while his corpse was moved to Ijebu in Ogun State for internment.Ogunbanjo was born on July 11, 1962, to Christopher and Hilda Ogunbanjo.After his university education, he joined Chris Ogunbanjo & Co, where he served as Managing Partner.In Sept. 2017, Abimbola was elected the 19th President of the Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a position he held until his tenure ended in 2022. (NAN)