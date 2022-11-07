Abiodun congratulates Egunjobi, Agege LG Chairman on Otun-Egba Chieftaincy

By Kazeem Akande

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government in Lagos State, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, on his conferment as Otun of Egbaland.

The conferment was by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that Otun of Egbaland is a high-ranking title in Abeokuta tradition, the second-in-command to the Alake who is the royal father of the land.

The governor in his congratulatory message to the chairman described the emergence of Egunjobi as a royal endorsement of his strength of character, sterling qualities and a testimonial to his life of service.

According to him, he is delighted about the investiture as Otun of Egbaland by His Royal Majesty, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Okekenu, IV.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Ogun, I felicitate with you on this great accomplishment.

“This investiture is a well-deserved honour, a testimonial to your life of service to your people, and most important, a call to higher service.

“That you have been found worthy for this high chief position in Egbaland is also a royal endorsement of your strength of character and sterling leadership qualities,” the governor said in a statement.

Abiodun said he was very confident that his wealth of experience in the corporate world had put him in good stead to discharge his duties of new chieftaincy title.

He said that Egba indigenes would benefit from his invaluable contributions and commitment to service on a higher pedestal.

“The extensive network across the country and political sagacity being the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government and personal attribute of courage, tenacity and focus, put you in good stead to discharge the duties of the new role.

“The Egbas will benefit from your invaluable contribution and commitment to service on a higher pedestal.

“ My prayer is that God will preserve you for many more years in sound health, so that you continue to remain a source of inspiration to the younger generations.

NAN reports that Egunjobi would on Nov.18, be officially installed as holder of the title, 10 years after it was vacated by a first Republic Health Minister and Founder of St. Nicholas Hospital, late Moses Majekodunmi upon his death.

NAN also reports that the election of the Council Chief by Ikija Community and Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, was ratified by the state government two months ago. (NAN)

