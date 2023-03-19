Abiodun condemns violence at Ogun guber election, vows to deal with perpetrators

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has condemned pockets of violence at Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in some parts of the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta by his media aide, Mr Kunle Somorin, the governor blamed opposition elements for the violence.

He said rather than subjecting the exercise to the people’s choice, opposition turned a seamless electoral process to a do-or-die affair.

Gov. Abiodun said reports of the violence came as a surprise as the election started on a peaceful note across the state.

According to the statement, the governor seriously frowned at the situation, which, according to him, will not be condoned.

He noted that normalcy had returned to the affected areas as security agencies swiftly responded.

The governor added that government would not hesitate to deal with anyone or groups behind the polls disruption, attacks on voters and snatching of ballot boxes.

He urged residents of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding, warning that the state government would not treat anyone responsible for the violence with kid gloves.

“The law will take care of those caught to serve as deterrent to their paymasters and their wards for violating the peaceful atmosphere that Ogun is noted for,’’ Abiodun said in the statement. (NAN)