Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the employment of two security men each in all primary and secondary schools in the state.



Abiodun stated this during the 7th Quadrennial (15th) State Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT ) held in Abeokuta on Tuesday.



The programme is tagged “The place of education In the face of security challenges in the nation “



The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, stated that the measure was to strengthen security of the students, teachers and the school as a whole .



The governor explained that the government had also discussed with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state to see the possibility of using them as part of the security measures in the schools.



“On security challenges in our school, we have approved the employment of two security men each in all schools throughout the state.



“We have also discussed with NSCDC , looking into the possibility of using them as part of the security measures in our schools,” he said.



Abiodun also explained that arrangement was in top gear for the employment of 5,000 graduates through the Ogun Teach initiative.



He added that the state government would bring in 5,000 Ogun Teach interns to ameliorate the teachers vacancies in primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the state.



“With the Ogun Teach initiative , something good is coming, we are at the last stage , those who are successful have seen their result with the Computer Based Test (CBT) that was conducted.



“We have concluded plan to invite them for the final leg which is the interview which will come up within three to four weeks ,so that we can bring them in and help us solve the problem of teachers shortage,” the governor said.



Gov. Abiodun explained that 236 primary schools had been rehabilitated across all wards in the state in less than one year in office , saying it had increased the enrolment of learners.



In his remark, Mr Titilope Adebanjo, the State Chairman of NUT , called for more security in and around schools in the state.



Adebanjo also appealed for more teachers, saying that there are shortage of teachers in the state and called on the state government to settle six years leave and peculiar allowances of teachers.



The NUT chairman appreciated Gov. Abiodun for his favourable disposition towards promoting excellence in the education sector and developing the state in general. (NAN)

