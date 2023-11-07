Abiodun approves appointment of 4 permanent secretaries

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries into the state public service.

The state’s Head of Service (HOS), Mr Kolawole Fagbohun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

“The new appointees include: Mrs Roseline Jacobs, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter Govermental Affairs, and Mr Samuel Oyeleye, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Information and Strategy.

“The others are: Mrs Kehinde Akinola, the Director of Protocol, Bureau of Protocol and Ceremonies, and Mr Oladipo Ogunfowora, the Director of Administration, Ogun State Television (OGTV),” he said.

Fagbohun added that the appointment was based on merit, professionalism, inclusiveness and seniority in the state’s public service in tandem with the provision of Section 208 (C) of the 1999 Constitution.

“The new appointees were carefully selected from the pool of Directors who were successful in the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme.

“The programme was conducted for Directors to be eligible for appointment into the position of permanent secretaries in the state public service,” he added.

The Head of Service then urged the new permanent secretaries to be more dedicated, diligent and selfless in their new roles and relentlessly pursue excellence in service.

“They should join hands with other stakeholders in actualising a state of our collective dream via the ”Building Our Future Together ” agenda of the governor,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

