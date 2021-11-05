Abiodun appoints new Head of Service in Ogun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has appointed  Dr Nafiu Aigoro as the new Head of Civil Service the state.

This is contained a issued Abeokuta on Friday by Mr Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from Nov. 4.

It stated that until his appointment, Aigoro was the Permanent Secretary,  Hospitals Management Board.

“He was born on 25, 1963. Aigoro is a Consultant Orthopaedic/Trauma Surgeon with interest Anthroscopy and Arthroplasty.

“He is a fellow of many professional bodies including, Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Orthopaedic Association, International College of Surgeons and SICOT – International Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and Traumatologists.

“He is a recipient of awards including, the best health worker award 2007 Ogun state government,” the announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate former Head of Civil Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun,  from the service on Thursday. (NAN)

