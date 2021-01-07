Abiodun applauds NULGE over election of president

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has applauded the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) over its recent choice of “a worthy leader”.

Abiodun gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Comrade Akeem Ambali emerged as the National President of NULGE during its National Delegates Conference on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the victory is an attestation of the popularity of Ambali who hails from Ogun.

“It is so good that one of our own has been chosen to lead a sensitive union such as NULGE.

“We have no doubt that Ambali will surpass our expectations as shown in his exemplary attitude when he was the chairman of the Ogun branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC),” Abiodun said.

He commended the local government workers across the federation for what he described as “a well-thought-out choice” of leadership.

He urged members of the union to support Ambali to enable him to have a successful tenure. (NAN)