Traditional rulers in Abia have promised to key into local and international programmes aimed at massive food production toward attainment of food security in the country.

Eze Egbuchulam Nwauka, the Isiala II of Asa Amaise Autonomous Community in Ugwunagbo LGA, made the pledge on behalf of others on Tuesday at a dialogue held at Ihie-Iyi Autonomous Community.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the event was held as part of the National Food Systems Dialogue (NFSD) ahead of a United Nations food systems summit in September to address issues of food security for all in 2030.

The traditional ruler said that the state was happy hosting the programme on behalf of the South East states hence its commitment to making the dialogue yield fruits for food security.

Dr Uchenna Onyeizu, the coordinator, Abia State Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), said the dialogue would discuss issues of food-chain production and management.

He stated that the UN “believes that the discussion must begin from the rural areas in order to ensure the final decisions can be absorbed at the local levels.

“Two communities were nominated for the project in Abia but only one, which is Ihie-Iyi in Ugwunagbo local government, was chosen.

“There are six states in Nigeria where these dialogues are taking place.

“Ugwunagbo is lucky because it is one community representing the whole of South East states,” he said.

Onyeizu urged the participants to see themselves as representatives of other South East stakeholders who did not have the opportunity to be selected to participate in the dialogue.

Mr Bassey Inaowo, Deputy Director, Project Coordinating Unit, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the NFSD of the United Nations was timely.

According to him, it is aimed at providing food security for all in 2030 and it is important because food is a Human Right.

“The dialogue is meant to ensure the provision of food for all in the year 2030 to provide adequate food security for all,” he said.

NAN reports that the NFSD is an International Fund for Agricultural Development’s (IFAD) assisted programme to garner ideas from food-chain stakeholders for the United Nations Food Systems Summit ( UNFSS). (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

