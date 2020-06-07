Abia tops as NCDC confirms 260 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Share the news













The NCDC has confirmed 260 fresh COVID-19 cases on Nigeria.

According to a tweet on NCDC handle, Abia state recorded the highest figure for the day (Sunday) with 67 fresh cases.

The tweet Sunday night said FCT recorded 40 cases while Lagos came third with 38 new cases.

See the figures as tweeted by NCDC below:

260 new cases of #COVID19;

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

12486 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3959

Deaths: 354 https://t.co/QBBLccAfdJ

Related