Abia State at 29: Kalu salutes Abians

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commended the people of Abia state for their steadfastness, selflessness and patriotism.

According to Kalu, the political class must place the collective interests of Abians above personal ambitions in a bid to improve the common lots of the people.



Describing Abia state, as the commercial hub of the South East, the former Governor called on government at all levels, to support the business acumen of Abians.



In his goodwill message, Kalu called on the people of Abia state to sustain peace and unity across the state, for the sake of growth and development of Abia State.

He said, “as we mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of Abia state, we must join hands with government in the development of Abia state.



“As peace loving people, we must continue to work harmoniously and collectively, to improve the well being of Abia state.

“Abians are hardworking, patriotic and compassionate and as such, we must shun violence and other social vices in a bid to take our state to greater heights.

“As elected leaders, regardless of party affiliation, we must make the welfare of Abians a top priority in our agenda.

The former governor while urging Abians to remain peaceful and law-abiding , called on the political class to embrace constructive criticisms.