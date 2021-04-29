Abia Police Command blames Nkporo attack on common criminals

The Police have blamed Wednesday’s attack on Nkporo Police , in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia, on “ criminals,” saying they were repelled from achieving their mission.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Umuahia by the Abia Police Command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna.

Ogbonna stated that the was not burnt, contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

According to , the criminals suspected to be hibernating around the , took advantage of the morning rainfall and attempted an attack on the but were repelled.

” They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the , chairs and benches therein.

“They burnt one unserviceable police motorcycle outside, broke wind shield of the patrol van and stole two exhibit and nobody was injured,’’ he added.

Ogbonnaya further stated that efforts were in progress to track the suspects.

NAN reports that a similar attack was carried out on Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area on April 10, by yet to be identified hoodlums.

They were alleged to have used a dynamite and rocket launcher to burn down the , including private and official vehicles, tricycles and parked at the station. (NAN)

