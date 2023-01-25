Abia PDP guber candidate, Ikonne, is dead – Son

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia, Prof. Uche Ikonne, is dead.

This is contained in a statement signed by his first son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, and posted on the Facebook page of the Abia Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Eze Chikamnayo, on Wednesday.

It states: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th Jan. by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikonne, who hails from Agburuke Nsulu, Isialangwa North Local Government Area, was born on Aug. 15, 1956.

He was married to Uzoamaka, the state Solicitor-General, Ministry of Justice, and had two male children.

Ikonne, a Professor of Optometry, was appointed the seventh substantive Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, after serving as Rector, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Several attempts made to get Chikamnayo to comment on the incident were unsuccessful as he could not respond to calls put across to him. (NAN)(