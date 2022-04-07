Abia-North to get Federal College of Education as Kalu’s Bill scales first reading

By Haruna Salami

A bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Education in Abia-North Senatorial District of Abia State has scaled first reading at the floor of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday.

The bill sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu seeks the Amendment of Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Cap N143 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 , for the establishment of the proposed Tertiary institution to be sited in Arochukwu Local government area of Abia state.

Explanatory memorandum of the bill reveals that the bill seeks the establishment of the proposed institution in Arochukwu, Abia State by converting the existing College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, to Federal College of Education.

Following the reading of the title of the bill during Tuesday’s plenary by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, the bill was passed for first reading after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Orji Kalu’s latest tertiary institution establishment bills adds to over 15 bills sponsored by the Federal Parliamentarian since assumption as a first time Senator at the National Assembly.

Kalu’s bills at the National Assembly have entered various stages of legislative input, in a related development, the Senate granted first reading to the Senate Chief Whip’s bill seeking to establish the Federal Tax Crimes Commission.

According to Kalu the Bill seeks to improve the tax administration system and revenue generation by the government through the establishment of a Tax Crimes Commission.

The bill, among others, aims to complement the Federal Inland Revenue Service in ensuring compliance with payment of tax; develop and implement national policy for tracking down tax defaulters; develop tax compliance strategies; provide for an efficient and effective mechanism in administering the Nigerian tax system and to protect taxpayers’ rights

.

Other notable bills fronted by Orji Kalu include; A bill for an Act to Establish the National Foodbank , A Bill for an Act to Amend compulsory Free Universal Basic Act 2004 to provide for Increased funding of Basic Education in Nigeria Bill 2021.

Others are :A Bill for an Act to Amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Other Related Matters bill 2020; A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency ( Establishment ) Act, 2007 to provide for the prevention and control of Atmospheric Air pollution and other Related Matters there to Bill 2021; a Bill for an Act to Establish the Armed Forces Service commission to ensure the Federal character of the Armed forces pursuant to constitutional provision of Section 218 (4) and 219 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended,Bill 2021; a Bill for an Act to prescribe the number of Justices of the court of Appeal by increasing the number to Ensure speedy Administration of Justice.

Pursuant to constitutional provision of Sections 237(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended Bill 2021 ; Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, 1955 N129 LFN 2004 ( And Re-Enactment) Bill, 2021; a Bill for an Act to Alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 ( As Amended ) to provide that the Federal Government and the State Governments shall have Concurrent Legislative Powers on Railway, and to provide for Matters Related THERETO, 2021 among others.

