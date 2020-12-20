Abia-North: Former LGA Chairman lauds Senator Kalu on projects, empowerments

A former Chairman of Aro-Chukwu Local Government Area, Honourable Ike Jones has extolled the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia-North at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for widespread delivery of milestone projects and unprecedented development to the people of Abia North.

Jones in a goodwill message posted on his social media handles disclosed that he embarked on a personal tour of the entire Abia-North to have a first hand assessment of projects. Attesting, Jones said that he was awed by the quantum of on-going projects within Abia-North stating the zone had been converted to a construction site. According to Jones what he saw was an attestation that Senator is committed to the delivery of democratic dividends to his people.

He wrote ” As the year draws to a, close. It is a time for stock taking.I took time out to traverse the entire Abia North with the discerning eye of a writer and journalist over the past one month with a view to assessing the impact of your tenure on the zone.

“I was amazed at what i discovered.The entire zone has become a huge construction site.Your tenure has brought unprecedented development to the zone and a big blessing to the people of the area.

“I have to tell you all this in line with the adage that says if you praise a healer,he will heal more.And as the other saying goes silver and gold neither do i have but words of encouragement I have for you.