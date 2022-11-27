Abia North farmers seek government intervention to boost production

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Farmers in Abia North Senatorial District have pleaded with the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu to support them with farming tools to boost food production in the zone.

The letter jointly signed on Sunday by the Chairman and Secretary of Abia North Farmers Association, Mr Mike Ndukwo and, Mrs Ifeoma Akuma, respectively, listed the implements they need to include wheelbarrows, shovels and cutlasses.

“On behalf of the farmers, we appeal to Your Excellency to support our subsistence farming and boost food production in Abia North senatorial district.

“You are doing your best through your interventions in fertilizer distribution and loans to our members, but we urge you to increase your investments in the agricultural sector in Abia North senatorial district,” Ndukwo said.

The offcials emphasised the need for increased government support that would encourage farmers not to lose focus or interest in farming activities.

They added that increased government’s support was critical in sustaining food production in the country.

“You have built many roads and touched several areas in Abia North, but we need to be supported with more farming inputs and finance, among others,” the duo said.

While decrying the challenges faced by farmers, the officials said that they have affected the food supply.

They added: “Most farmers have invested heavily without realising a profit and they find it difficult to reinvest due to financial constraints.

“We have to practicalise the cliche of ‘no farmer, no nation’, which translates to no food.

“The old farming methods are still being applied in several areas and this greatly discourages the youth.

“Governments should support farmers with more facilities including wheelbarrows, shovels and knives to make the venture attractive and less stressful.

“They should ensure that farmers access farm inputs, fertilisers, agro-chemicals and seedlings, among others, to enhance food production.” (NAN)