Abia North: Again, Senator Orji Kalu Facilitates Renovation Of Additional  Nine Schools

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has announced the reconstruction of additional nine classrooms blocks he facilitated to Arochukwu Local Government Area making it 19 schools.

The lawmaker said this in a statement by his media office signed by George Maduka in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the renovation and refurbishment of classrooms underscored his unwavering love for Arochukwu Local Government Area, and commitment to delivering quality education in public schools across Abia North Senatorial District.

He added that this would significantly enhance the learning environment for the students in his constituency, noting that with the additional schools, Arochukwu local government area no has the highest number of renovated schools out of the 59 schools in Abia North.

He said when completed, the newly refurbished classroom blocks will provide an inspiring and conducive environment for learning, elevating the academic experience for both students and teachers.

According to the statement, the projects can be summarised as follows:

“Ndi Emene Community Primary School: Classroom reconstruction for a safe and conducive learning environment.

“Amaogbo Community Primary School*: Classroom, library, and office renovations to enhance the overall learning experience.

“Okeake Central Primary School: Classroom, library, and office renovations to improve infrastructure and provide a better learning space.

“Amuri Community Primary School: Renovation of 3 classrooms for a safe and conducive learning environment.

“⁠Obinkita Central Primary School: Renovation of 3 classrooms to enhance the overall learning experience.

“Aggrey Ibom Primary School: Renovation of 2 classrooms and 1 store to improve infrastructure.

“Ututu Central Primary School: Renovation of 3 classrooms and 2 offices for better learning and administrative facilities.

“Umuzombo Community Primary School, Ihechiowa: Renovation of 4 classrooms to expand capacity and improve the learning environment.

“Okpo Primary School: Renovation of 2 classrooms, 1 office, and 1 store to improve infrastructure and provide necessary facilities.

“These comprehensive projects demonstrate a strong commitment to investing in education and providing students with the resources they need to succeed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” the statement said.