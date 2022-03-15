Abia lawmaker promises completion of markets in Aba

By Ijendu Iheaka

Chief Munachim Alozie, Lawmaker, representing Ugwunagbor, Abia State House of Assembly, says he will ensure resolution of the challenges stalling construction of shops at Ariaria and Ahia Ohuru markets in Aba.

Alozie, also the Chairman, House Committee on Trade and Investment, made the promise while speaking to stakeholders at Osisioma on issues challenging good governance in the state on Tuesday in Aba.

He said that the construction in Ariaria and Ahia Ohuru markets were hindered because an earlier plan to get money from traders to fund the projects failed.

The lawmaker who did not state the steps or measures which would be taken to ensure completion of the shops, noted that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s development plans for Abia are hampered by paucity of funds.

He further decried the slow pace of construction going on at Ohanku, Obohia and Port Harcourt roads, saying it could be difficult to complete the projects before the rain starts.

He, however, said he would be contesting for the Osisioma, Obingwa and Ugwunagbor Federal Constituency seat as Mr Solomon Adaelu, currently representing the zone, has indicated his willingness not to contest again.

He said he is contesting to change the narrative of his constituents.

”With his (Alozie’s) election, the people will see changes. I believe that I am a sincere person and because of that I want to go to the Federal House of Representatives to make good laws that can further help to solve Nigeria’s problems.

“If you look at the new amended electoral Act, it is already solving lots of problems in Nigeria.

“So, it stands to reason that If good laws are made and implemented, you will see that governance will be very simple.

“But if we leave our country in the hands of some unworthy hands, they will make unworthy decisions that will affect us, so we all need to work to change the country,” he said.

Alozie promised to collaborate with other legislators at the federal level to give his constituents a better life.

He called on the people of Osisioma, Obingwa and Ugwunagbor Federal Constituency to accept his offer to represent them, to enable him make changes that would impact on all favourably. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

