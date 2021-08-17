Abia: Ikwuano PDP caucus decries Wike’s alleged meddlesomeness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia has decried Gov. Nyesom Wike’s alleged meddlesomeness in the council’s internal party affairs.



The caucus, led by Rear Amiral Ralph Osondu (rtd.), made the remark at a news briefing in Umuahia on Tuesday.



It expressed worry over the alleged comments by the Rivers governor on the events that precipitated Rep. Sam Onuigbo’s defection from the party.



Wike reportedly said in a television interview that the lawmaker dumped PDP to protest the alleged wrong done to him during the party’s ward and local government congresses in the area.



But in an address presented by Osondu, the caucus debunked the governor’s allegation that Onuigbo was not fairly treated during the congresses.



It said the lawmaker got a fair deal during the exercise with seven of the 17 councillors and deputy chairman of the party ceded to him.



It further said that it was wrong for the governor to infer that PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, scuttled Onuigbo’s interest because of his own alleged governorship ambition.



According to Osondu, Akobundu has not told any member of the caucus about the alleged ambition.



“Again, whereas Onuigbo is from Ibere Ward, Akobundu comes from Oloko Ward 1, which are wide apart,” he said.



The group said that Onuigbo left PDP in the aftermath of the local government election, contrary to the allegation that he defected after the party congresses.



“He did not leave the party after the congresses. He went to court to ventilate his grievances but lost.



“He remained with us but only defected after the local government election because he felt more aggrieved with the outcome,” the caucus further said.



The caucus chairman said the party “made overtures to him to remain in the fold.



“We did everything to pacify him and make him change his mind to no avail because he was aggrieved.



“We still love him until tomorrow. Every individual has his own interest but this time he made a mistake because he was wrongly advised,” he said.



The caucus said the party had a seamless process of power sharing among all the clans that make up the council area to the satisfaction of all.



It described Onuigbo’s defection as good riddance and of no effect to the party.



It therefore urged the governor to refrain from interfering in a matter that was entirely internal to the local government.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress on the floor of the House of Representatives in December 2020, citing internal crisis in PDP as his reason.



The briefing was attended by members of the caucus, including its Secretary, Mr Ekeleme Ikeije, the Lawmaker representing Ikwuano , Mr Stanley Nwabisi, and Local Government Party Chairman, Mr Obioma Igwe.



Others were the former member of the assembly, Mr Theophilous Ugbuoaja, former council Chairman, Mrs Ngozi Oji, former Transition Committee Chairman, Chief Henry Nwaoha, and Kate Onyemachi, an aide to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, and Anthony Usuwa. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...