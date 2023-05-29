Abia: Ikpeazu presents handover documents to Otti

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Outgoing Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday presented his handover notes and Abia Long Term Development and Budgetary Document for 2023, to the incoming Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

The brief handover ceremony took place at about 9.45am at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia.

In a speech, Ikpeazu said that the documents contained contributions from ministries, parastatal organisations and agencies of government in the state.

The governor, represented by the outgoing Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem,

said that the documents were critical to governance and would serve as essential tools for piloting the affairs of the state.

He said that the documents would assist the incoming administration to navigate and resolve issues that could hinder good governance and economic advancement in the state.

Ikpeazu said that the long term development plan was designed to provide the state government with a development roadmap for 30 years in order to ensure continuous socioeconomic growth in Abia.

Responding, Otti said that the documents would be studied and the “relevant and appropriate recommendations” contained in them would be utilised by his administration.

Otti, represented by Dr Caleb Ajagba, said that under his watch, the expectations of the people of Abia would be met.

He promised that his administration would be guided by the principles of transparency and good governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was witnessed by the leader of an eight-member representatives of Otti in the state- government handover committee, Rev. Christian Anokwuru.

Other dignitaries at the event included a member of the Abia Transition Council 2023 and chieftain of Labour Party, Prof. Kenneth Kanu, and Mr Iheanyi Ubani, the Permanent Secretary, Government House.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the swearing in of Otti and his deputy, Mr Ikechukwu Elotue, at the Umuahia Township Stadium as guests from different parts of the country are already seated for the event. (NAN)