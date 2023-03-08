Abia Guber Race: Ibe lauds judiciary for Supreme Court victory

By Chimezie Godfrey

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia state Prof Gregory Ibe has commended the Supreme Court for restoring the confidence of the masses in the judiciary.

Speaking on the heels of the recent judgement of the apex court that nullified the earlier cancellation of his primary election victory by an Abuja high court, Prof Ibe, while dedicating the victory to the people of Abia, applauded the courage, neutrality and impartiality of the supreme court jurists, which according to him inspired the delivery of a historic landmark judgement.

In his words, ” It is with a heart full of gratitude to God that we receive the good news of the reaffirmation of my candidacy today by the supreme court. While dedicating the victory to my good people of Abia state, I want to appreciate the apex court for restoring the confidence of the masses in the judiciary”.

Continuing he said, ” When I recount the legal journey we travelled in defence of the mandate the people freely gave us on 29 May 2022, I cannot but acknowledge that the supreme court in delivering this historic landmark judgement has exhibited courage, neutrality and impartiality.”

Prof Ibe commended the people of Abia for their support, encouragement and prayers, especially during the tortuous legal process that saw him contending with three other contenders in the high court, appeal.court and supreme court.

He therefore encouraged them to sustain their support by turning out en masse to vote for him and other APGA candidates during the 11 March governorship and house of assembly election, asserting that the final victory will be after the successful outcome of balloting.

Judicial correspondents report that the supreme court on Wednesday delivered a judgement restoring Prof Ibe as the duely elected governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia for the forthcoming 11 March election, thereby ending the 10 month legal tussle that pitched him against three other guber aspirants.