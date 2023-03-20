Abia guber: Otti in clear lead

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday commenced the announcement of the result of Saturday’s governorship poll with Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, Dr Alex Otti, in a clear lead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, had announced the results from 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) at the heavily guarded state INEC Collation Centre in Umuahia before adjourning collation to Monday.

Of the 10 LGAs, LP polled 65,968 votes, while its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 53,042 votes.

The LGAs include Ukwa East: LP 2273; PDP 2329, Ukwa West: LP 2833; PDP 4622, Bende: LP 9886; PDP 3410, Isialangwa North: LP 7323; PDP 21,741.

Others are Isialangwa South: LP 7589; PDP 9093; Arochukwu: LP 12,689; PDP 1,280, Ugwunagbo: LP 2,153; PDP 2,538, Isuikwuato: LP 8228; PDP 2204, Ikwuano: LP 7054; PDP 2,427 and Umunneochi: LP 5940; PDP 3,198.

The state returning officer promised that all the results would be reviewed and determined against the backdrop of alleged infractions, including outbreak of violence, snatching of ballot boxes with the papers and manhandling of INEC officials in some LGAs, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

NAN reports that there were allegations and counter-allegations of infractions, especially by the Collation Agents of LP and PDP, Messrs Acho Obioma and Charles Esonu, respectively.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of INEC in a tweet on its Twitter handle Sunday afternoon, wrote that: “Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

“Security agencies have been alerted.

“The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly.

NAN reports that results from the remaining seven LGAs, including Obingwa, had yet to be brought to the Collation Centre at the time of adjournment. (NAN)