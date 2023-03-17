Abia Guber: Abaribe tasks APGA polling agents on alertness

…says election officials should not move an inch until results ‘re electronically transmitted

By Chimezie Godfrey

Amid growing concern over alleged plot to rig the governorship and state assembly elections by the PDP in Abia state, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe has charged the polling agents of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to be at alert during the exercise on Saturday.

Abaribe tasked the polling agents not to take anything to chance, but they should rather be alive to their responsibility.

In an eight -point vigilant guide, the minority senate leader encouraged the agents should they suspect any foul plays to “raise alarm immediately and STOP the voting process until the missing items are provided”.

He made the release on Thursday saying,”Know and write down the Name of the INEC Officials in your UNIT.

“Write the name of the Unit, Ward and the LGA you are posted to.

“Confirm that the BVAS machine is working effectively.

“Ask the INEC Officials to test their password to ensure that it is correct before the election commences.

“Make sure you confirms the number of Ballot Papers for both Governorship and State House of Assembly is equal to the number of voters in your polling unit.

“You must inspect and ensure that all relevant materials are available before accreditation begins.

“If you discover that Ballot Papers are not complete or the Result Sheet provided is not Original, raise Alarm immediately and STOP the voting process until the missing items are provided.

“Take Pictures and Video Evidences at all times and send it to the APGA Situation Room, Umuahia immediately.”



Abaribe insists, that the election officials should not move an inch until the result is electronically transmitted.