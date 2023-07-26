Abia govt to establish innovation park – Commissioner

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Mr Okey Kanu, the Abia Commissioner for Information and Culture, says plans are underway to establish an “Innovation Park” to accelerate socio-economic development in the state.

Kanu disclosed this during a news conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that the decision to embark on the project was informed by the resolve of Gov. Alex Otti to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of Abia.

Kanu said the initiative would provide an avenue for the state government to address the issue of youth unemployment in Abia.

“A lot of investors are showing strong interest to partner with government to establish the Innovation Park.

“The park will house an incubation centre.

“Those involved in manufacturing, logistics, power, modular refinery will form part of this park,” he said.

On payment of pensions in the state, he said that the government was committed to resolving all hitches in the payment.

Kanu added that thr state government was making serious efforts to ensure payment of 100 per cent pension to pensioners.

He, however, apologised to pensioners over the shortfall in the June payment and attributed the shortfall to the historical method adopted by the past administration.

Kanu said the method was being reviewed to ensure that pensioners would be paid 100 per cent of their pension and subsequently their outstanding before the end of the year.

On environment, Kanu said that in line with the rebuilding agenda of the present administration, the government would commence a “Clean Abia Programme” aimed at improving the cleanliness of the state.

He said that the government was focused on encouraging the people of Abia to imbibe the culture of keeping their surrounding clean and actively participating in the monthly clean-up exercise observed in the state.

The Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna, said that efforts were being made to rehabilitate the road leading to Osisioma Depot to make the facility functional and accessible to oil marketers.

Ogbonna said that the state government was making efforts to effect repairs on the vandalised Port Harcourt-Osisioma pipeline damaged by suspected vandals.

He said the ministry would set up an effective monitoring team to ensure that filling stations provide the public with good quality product.

Ogbonna added that plans were underway to set up a modular refinery in Ukwa West through Public-Private Partnership as part of government’s efforts to address the issue of high cost of petroleum products.

Also, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mrs Ngozi Felix, said the ministry would hold the annual Abia Women Delegates Conference (AWADEC) on August 13.

Felix said that the conference would be attended by over 2,000 participants from across the three senatorial zones of the state who would be trained in different areas of life and in turn would go back to teach women in the various local communities.

She added that the event would feature empowerment of vulnerable groups, widows and physically challenge persons.

Felix said that plans were in top gear to establish a Sexual Assault and Refferal Centre to take care of victims of sexual assault and other violent acts in the state. (NAN)

