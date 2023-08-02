Abia govt to challenge court order stopping Ikpeazu’s probe

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Abia Government has expressed its resolve to challenge the ex parte order restraining it from probing former governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and the government officials that served in his administration.

Mr Okey Kanu, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Umuahia on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Alex Otti of Abia on June 27 inaugurated the Abia State Panel of Inquiry for Recovery of Government Property and Funds with a charge to recover all government property and funds allegedly looted during the past administration.

NAN also reports that a Federal High High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Edward Okpe, granted an ex parte motion filed by Ikpeazu and three others to restrain the panel from proposed probe pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.

The commissioner described the move as “laughable” and expressed concerns about the former Governor’s attempt to obstruct the panel’s crucial work.

He said that the state’s legal team was determined to challenge the court order and added that the ex parte order was an unwarranted interference in the affairs of the state.

“An exparte order was obtained by the former governor trying to stop the panel of inquiry from looking into activities of his eight years tenure in office, an action I believe is laughable.

“I believe that if you’re accused of infractions, the best thing to do is to face up to whatever it is to prove yourself innocent but for the former Governor to have shopped around for an order to stop the panel from operating leaves much to be desired.

“Going to Abuja to obtain an ex parte order from the high court is an undue interference into the affairs of the state and I can assure you I don’t think that would stand.

“At the end of the day, our legal team would do the needful to vacate that order. It is not right and it doesn’t show good thinking,” Kanu said.(NAN)

