Abia govt reviews curfew to 8pm, includes Ohafia, Arochukwu

April 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Abia government has announced a review of the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia to between 8pm and 6am as well as included Ohafia and Arochukwu.


This is contained in a signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Anthony Agbazuere, on Tuesday in Umuahia.


It stated decision was at an emergency meeting of the Abia State Security on Tuesday.


“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie , has approved curfew imposed in the state henceforth commence from 8pm to 6am, and the towns are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.


“All citizens are advised to strictly comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew.”


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls state government had on April 5  imposed a 10pm to 6am curfew on Aba and Umuahia.(NAN)

Tags: , ,