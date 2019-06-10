Abia Govt releases N6bn for completion of road projects

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has approved the release of N6 billion for the completion of ongoing road projects within the first 100 days of his second term in office.



This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday.



It said the state government was committed to providing basic infrastructure and urged residents to cooperate with the contractors to enable them meet the deadline.



The statement disclosed that contractors handling major road projects across the state were expect to achieve 75 per cent completion of pending road projects in the next 100 days.



The statement revealed that N1 billion had been released to the contractor handling the Osisioma Flyover Project, as it was expected that the project would be completed within two months.



It noted that construction activities would resume on Friday in Aba on the Umueze-ABSUTH-Udeagbala and Aba-Owerri roads.

Others include Ohanku road, Osusu road, Eziukwu road, Ururuka road, Emelogu road and Waterside Second Bridge.



The statement added that another N1 billion had been released to the contractor handling the Obikabia road project which cuts across three local government areas of the state.

It said that funds had been released to Arab Contractors for the completion of the Aba road project in Umuahia, adding that the project will be executed in two phases.

The statement noted that Ohafia township roads, Ohanku road in Aba and Umuopara Ring road in Umuahia South Local Government Area would be inaugurated in the days ahead.

It stated that 1000 units of street lights would be installed at strategic roads in Aba and Umuahia, assuring that plans are underway to commence the implementation of urban renewal initiatives in Abia. (NAN)