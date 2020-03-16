Abia governor swears in new ABSIEC Chairman

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday swore in Prof. Mkpa A. Mkpa, as Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), and urged him to discharge his duty without fear or favour.

Speaking during the occasion at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged the newly sworn-in chairman to treat all individuals as well as political parties fairly, equally and equitably.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, said that Mkpa’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of former ABSIEC chairman, and the need to transform the commission.

“The state government considered the professor as the right person to pilot the affairs of the commission because of his pedigree, capacity, ability and fairness.

He said that Abia government was determined to reform the commission for improved electoral management and urged the new chairman to be diligent.

Ikpeazu tasked the commission to expedite action on the conduct of local government elections and ensure that the exercise would be free and fair.

Responding, Mkpa thanked the state government for the opportunity given him to serve the people, and noted that he did not belong to any political party and would be fair to everyone.

He said that under his watch, the commission would conduct “the freest and fairest local government elections” and before long, propose a date for the polls to the state government. (NAN)