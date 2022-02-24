Abia geometric power project ready in 6 months: Official

By Ijendu Iheaka

The Abia geometric power project for an improved power supply in the state will be ready in six month, an official has said.

Prof. Bath Nnaji, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Ltd, said this when he received Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on an inspection visit to the project site at Osisioma Industrial layout, Aba.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka in Umuahia on Thursday.

Nnaji commended the governor for his support to the project.

”Your consistent support to this project has led to its revival. You stood by the company to ensure that this project remained on course.

”This project wouldn’t have seen the light of day without the support you have been giving you us,” he said.

Nnaji said that power plant had the capacity to generate 140 megawatts of electricity.

”This amount of power is enough to provide steady and sustainable electricity to Aba and its environs,” he said.

He stated that the necessary ground work for the smooth take off of the project, including the 17km pipeline from Owaza to the plant had been done.

Nnaji said that the Abia government has five per cent equity in the power project.

Commenting, Ikpeazu reiterated the importance of the project to the development of the state.

The governor stated that the project would be the fulcrum upon which Abia’s industrial development would revolve.

”In the next two years, the economic development story of our dear state will take a completely different turn,” he said.

Ikpeazu said that the state government would promptly construct the road leading to the plant to ensure free and easy movement.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

