Abia discusses with Army over harassment of community- Commissioner

Chief Dan Okoli, Abia Commissioner for Homeland Security said the state was in talks with military authorities to stop their men from harassing Owaza people in Ukwa West LGA.

Okoli disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner was reacting to Save Our Souls message Ukwa people sent to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and reported in the media to stop his men from “running the community out of town.’’

NAN reports that Nigerian Army personnel had been harassing and intimidating Owaza people and nearby Ukwa communities after some hoodlums killed and disarmed one soldier in the area.

The harassment has resulted in the residents running away from their communities for fear of being hurt or killed by military personnel.