Abia Customary Court President tasks judicial officers on commitment

Justice Okey Nwamuo, the acting President of Abia Customary Court of Appeal, has charged newly appointed judicial officers to show commitment and diligence to duty.

Nwamuo gave the charge on Wednesday during an induction ceremony organised by the court for the new officers in Umuahia.

He urged the officers to adopt a work ethic that would strengthen the capacity of the court and accelerate dispensation of justice.

“You are our ambassadors and first the public would see and form their opinion about our justice system, I ask you to dedicate yourself to duty.

“You have taken an oath of office as a judicial officer. Therefore, every conduct of yours is looked upon from several angles and given several interpretations.”

Nwamuo said that it was pertinent for the new officers to set good examples and be of good conduct as active players in the judicial system of Abia.

He charged the new officers to ensure the smooth running of the court they would be assigned to preside over.

Nwamuo urged the new officers to handle matters under their auspices on facts and customs.

He noted that learning was a continuous process in life and urged the new officers to take advantage of the workshop organised by the court to enable them function effectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 chairmen and 87 members of the Abia Customary Court of Appeal were sworn in on August 27. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...